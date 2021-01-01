Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

52 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
VS
85 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Dell XPS 13 9310
From $949
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
Display 3456 x 2234
CPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (91.3 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 285-389% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 5.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~92%) battery – 100 against 52 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • 50% sharper screen – 254 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

Laptop:
XPS 13 9310
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~86.2%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 3.4 mm
Colors White, Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 36.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9310
500 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +100%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 10
Threads 4 10
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units 384 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +519%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz -
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.6 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

