Dell XPS 13 9310 vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Dell XPS 13 9310
From $949
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
From $2999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
62
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (91.3 vs 102.9 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 62 against 52 watt-hours
- 100% sharper screen – 338 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Width
|296 mm (11.65 inches)
|299 mm (11.77 inches)
|Height
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|222 mm (8.74 inches)
|Thickness
|15 mm (0.59 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.4%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|3.7 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|36.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|338 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|116%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|86%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|85%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|-
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|218 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1252
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +29%
1614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2489
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +260%
8955
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4349
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|-
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1