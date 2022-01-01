Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 or ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

49 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
VS
75 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
Dell XPS 13 9310
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 and Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1300 grams less (around 2.87 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (91.3 vs 146.3 square inches)
  • 19% sharper screen – 169 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 849-1157% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 6.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 90 against 52 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310
vs
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches		 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm
13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~74.7%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 0.4 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 36.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 48
GPU performance
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) +1543%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x2048 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

