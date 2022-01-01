You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB - 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1300 grams less (around 2.87 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (91.3 vs 146.3 square inches)

19% sharper screen – 169 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) Can run popular games at about 849-1157% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 6.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 90 against 52 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 296 x 199 x 15 mm

11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm

13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~74.7% Side bezels 3.7 mm 0.4 mm Colors White, Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 - Noise level 36.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 13.4 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz PPI 169 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 35 ms 3 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 9310 500 nits ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 52 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 7.6 V - Full charging time 3:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 48 GPU performance XPS 13 9310 0.84 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) +1543% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x16 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x2048 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84.6 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.