Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Dell XPS 13 9310
From $949
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
62
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
33
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
98
NanoReview Score
53
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (91.3 vs 133.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 292-398% higher FPS
- Around 5.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 90 against 52 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|296 mm (11.65 inches)
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|Height
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|243 mm (9.57 inches)
|Thickness
|15 mm (0.59 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.4%
|~86%
|Side bezels
|3.7 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|36.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|-
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|140 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|218 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9310 +9%
1255
1153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2300
ROG Zephyrus M16 +180%
6444
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
490
ROG Zephyrus M16 +20%
590
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
939
ROG Zephyrus M16 +462%
5274
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|60-75 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|5.299 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
