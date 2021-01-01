Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 or ROG Zephyrus M16 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

53 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Dell XPS 13 9310
From $949
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (91.3 vs 133.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 292-398% higher FPS
  • Around 5.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~73%) battery – 90 against 52 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 296 mm (11.65 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 199 mm (7.83 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 15 mm (0.59 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~86%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 5.2 mm
Colors White, Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 36.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 140 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9310
2300
ROG Zephyrus M16 +180%
6444
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9310
939
ROG Zephyrus M16 +462%
5274

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 60-75 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16 +531%
5.299 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Dell XPS 13 9310
2. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or Dell XPS 13 9310
3. Razer Book 13 (2020) or Dell XPS 13 9310
4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
5. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
7. Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
8. MSI Katana GF76 or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
9. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
10. Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) or Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 and Dell XPS 13 9310 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский