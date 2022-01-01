Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 or VivoBook 15 M513 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9310 vs ASUS VivoBook 15 M513

49 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
VS
44 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
Dell XPS 13 9310
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 and ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 52 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (91.3 vs 131.3 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310
vs
VivoBook 15 M513

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~79.3%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 7.2 mm
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 36.6 dB 43 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9310 +100%
500 nits
VivoBook 15 M513
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9310 +10%
1236
VivoBook 15 M513
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9310
2441
VivoBook 15 M513 +107%
5054
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9310 +10%
1289
VivoBook 15 M513
1177
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9310
3033
VivoBook 15 M513 +134%
7091

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 7
GPU performance
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS
VivoBook 15 M513 +32%
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.6 dB 76.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 10.5 x 7.2 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 or Latitude 7430
3. Dell XPS 13 9310 or XPS 13 Plus 9320
4. Dell XPS 13 9310 or XPS 13 9315
5. Dell XPS 13 9310 or Inspiron 14 7400
6. Dell XPS 13 9310 or XPS 13 9305
7. Dell XPS 13 9310 or HP Pavilion Aero 13
8. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 or HP Pavilion 15
9. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 or Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
10. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 or Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and Dell XPS 13 9310 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский