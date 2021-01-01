Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 or VivoBook S14 M433 – what's better?

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 and ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91.3 vs 106.9 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310
vs
VivoBook S14 M433

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 296 mm (11.65 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 199 mm (7.83 inches) 213 mm (8.39 inches)
Thickness 15 mm (0.59 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~78.3%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White, Black White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 36.6 dB -

Size 13.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9310 +100%
500 nits
VivoBook S14 M433
250 nits

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9310
2489
VivoBook S14 M433 +128%
5663

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS -
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

