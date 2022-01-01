Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 or G15 5510 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9310 vs G15 5510

49 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
VS
51 out of 100
Dell G15 5510
Dell XPS 13 9310
Dell G15 5510
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 52 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 and G15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1240 grams less (around 2.73 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 28% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 39% more compact case (91.3 vs 150.7 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310
vs
G15 5510

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Dimensions 296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches		 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~69%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 5.9 mm
Colors White, Black Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 36.6 dB 52.2 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9310 +100%
500 nits
G15 5510
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V 13.2 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm 727 / 948 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9310 +10%
1236
G15 5510
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9310
2441
G15 5510 +76%
4287
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9310 +13%
1289
G15 5510
1144
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9310
3033
G15 5510 +87%
5680

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 0 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32
GPU performance
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS
G15 5510 +280%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.6 dB 80.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Dell Latitude 7430
3. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
4. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Dell XPS 13 9315
5. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Dell Inspiron 14 7400
6. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Dell XPS 13 9305
7. Dell XPS 13 9310 and HP Pavilion Aero 13
8. Dell G15 5510 and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5510 and XPS 13 9310 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский