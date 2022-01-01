You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Battery 52 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 - Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i7 10870H GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1240 grams less (around 2.73 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 28% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 39% more compact case (91.3 vs 150.7 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell G15 5510 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS

Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) Dimensions 296 x 199 x 15 mm

11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~69% Side bezels 3.7 mm 5.9 mm Colors White, Black Black, Gray, Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 36.6 dB 52.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 600:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 9310 +100% 500 nits G15 5510 250 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 7.6 V 13.2 V Full charging time 3:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm 727 / 948 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 Intel Core i5 10200H Intel Core i7 10870H Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz Cores 2 4 Threads 4 8 L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) XPS 13 9310 +10% 1236 G15 5510 1127 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) XPS 13 9310 2441 G15 5510 +76% 4287 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) XPS 13 9310 +13% 1289 G15 5510 1144 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) XPS 13 9310 3033 G15 5510 +87% 5680

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 0 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance XPS 13 9310 0.84 TFLOPS G15 5510 +280% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 2933 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.6 dB 80.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.