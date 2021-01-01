Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 or Inspiron 13 5310 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 5310
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310
vs
Inspiron 13 5310

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
Width 296 mm (11.65 inches) 296.7 mm (11.68 inches)
Height 199 mm (7.83 inches) 210 mm (8.27 inches)
Thickness 15 mm (0.59 inches) 13.9-15.9 mm (0.55-0.63 inches)
Area 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~82.3%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 5.1 mm
Colors White, Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 36.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9310 +67%
500 nits
Inspiron 13 5310
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V 15.2 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9310 +19%
1255
Inspiron 13 5310
1051
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9310
2300
Inspiron 13 5310 +60%
3669
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 13 5310 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

