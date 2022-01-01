Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Latitude 5330
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
27
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
77
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
98
NanoReview Score
49
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (91.3 vs 98.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5330
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
|305.7 x 207.5 x 16.92 mm
12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.4%
|~76.9%
|Side bezels
|3.7 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|36.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|-
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|60 / 65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|218 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Latitude 5330 +14%
1368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2440
Latitude 5330 +48%
3601
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1319
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2423
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|84.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1