You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 52 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

69% sharper screen – 169 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (91.3 vs 129.4 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 296 x 199 x 15 mm

11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~80.4% Side bezels 3.7 mm 6.3 mm Colors White, Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 36.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness XPS 13 9310 +127% 500 nits Latitude 5530 220 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 7.6 V - Full charging time 3:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left, Right - Charge power 45 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 2 6 Threads 4 8 L3 Cache 6 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) XPS 13 9310 1203 Latitude 5530 +19% 1433 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) XPS 13 9310 2440 Latitude 5530 +58% 3845 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) XPS 13 9310 1319 Latitude 5530 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) XPS 13 9310 2423 Latitude 5530 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance XPS 13 9310 0.84 TFLOPS Latitude 5530 +236% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 84.6 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.