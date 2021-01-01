Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Latitude 7320
Dell XPS 13 9310
From $949
Dell Latitude 7320
From $1599
Review
Performance
System and application performance
62
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
17
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
98
NanoReview Score
51
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 52 against 42 watt-hours
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7320
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Width
|296 mm (11.65 inches)
|306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
|Height
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|199.5 mm (7.85 inches)
|Thickness
|15 mm (0.59 inches)
|16.4 mm (0.65 inches)
|Area
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.4%
|~79.7%
|Side bezels
|3.7 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|36.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|218 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1252
Latitude 7320 +3%
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2489
Latitude 7320 +46%
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Shading units
|384
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
