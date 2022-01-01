Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 or Latitude 7530 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Latitude 7530

49 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
47 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7530
Dell XPS 13 9310
Dell Latitude 7530
Display
Battery 52 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 and Latitude 7530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (91.3 vs 127.4 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7530
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310
vs
Latitude 7530

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches		 357.7 x 229.75 x 17.5-18.23 mm
14.08 x 9.05 x 0.69-0.72 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~81.7%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 6.2 mm
Colors White, Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 36.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9310 +25%
500 nits
Latitude 7530
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 10
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9310
1203
Latitude 7530 +20%
1440
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9310
2440
Latitude 7530 +61%
3918
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20
GPU performance
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS
Latitude 7530 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 84.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
