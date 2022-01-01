You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i5 1240U Intel Core i7 1260U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9330 Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

34% sharper screen – 227 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) Dimensions 296 x 199 x 15 mm

11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches 296.35 x 208.39 x 14.12 mm

11.67 x 8.2 x 0.56 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~83% Side bezels 3.7 mm 4.9 mm Colors White, Black Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 36.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 13.4 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 9310 500 nits Latitude 9330 500 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh 50 Wh Voltage 7.6 V 11.55 V Full charging time 3:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i5 1240U Intel Core i7 1260U Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 2 10 Threads 4 12 L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) XPS 13 9310 1236 Latitude 9330 +11% 1378 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) XPS 13 9310 2441 Latitude 9330 +133% 5679 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) XPS 13 9310 1319 Latitude 9330 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) XPS 13 9310 2423 Latitude 9330 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20 GPU performance XPS 13 9310 0.84 TFLOPS Latitude 9330 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.6 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

