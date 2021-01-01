Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 or Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)

56 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
61 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
Dell XPS 13 9310
Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
Display
Battery 52 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 and Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 52 against 40 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (91.3 vs 103.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310
vs
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 296 mm (11.65 inches) 310.5 mm (12.22 inches)
Height 199 mm (7.83 inches) 215.1 mm (8.47 inches)
Thickness 15 mm (0.59 inches) 8.4-13.9 mm (0.33-0.55 inches)
Area 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~85.1%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 4.5 mm
Colors White, Black Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 36.6 dB 41 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V 7.7 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm 346 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS
Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.6 dB 87 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 11.5 x 7.2 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

