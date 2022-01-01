Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9310 or Vostro 14 5410 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Vostro 14 5410

49 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Vostro 14 5410
Dell XPS 13 9310
Dell Vostro 14 5410
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 52 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9310 and Vostro 14 5410 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (91.3 vs 106 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5410
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9310
vs
Vostro 14 5410

Case

Weight 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.44 kg (3.18 lbs)
Dimensions 296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches		 321.2 x 212.8 x 17-17.9 mm
12.65 x 8.38 x 0.67-0.7 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 684 cm2 (106 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~83.1%
Side bezels 3.7 mm 9.8 mm
Colors White, Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 36.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9310 +67%
500 nits
Vostro 14 5410
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V 11.25 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9310
1203
Vostro 14 5410 +14%
1367
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9310
2440
Vostro 14 5410 +90%
4629
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9310
1319
Vostro 14 5410 +4%
1368
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9310
2423
Vostro 14 5410 +122%
5372

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32
GPU performance
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS
Vostro 14 5410 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.6 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

