Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Vostro 15 3500
Dell XPS 13 9310
From $949
Dell Vostro 15 3500
From $599
Review
Performance
System and application performance
62
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
22
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
98
NanoReview Score
52
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 52 against 42 watt-hours
- Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
- Backlit keyboard
- Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (91.3 vs 140.4 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Width
|296 mm (11.65 inches)
|363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
|Height
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Thickness
|15 mm (0.59 inches)
|18-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches)
|Area
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.4%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|3.7 mm
|9.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|36.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|218 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84.6 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|10.4 x 7.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2693
2693
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1531 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1594 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
