55 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
VS
48 out of 100
Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
Dell XPS 13 9315
Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9315 and Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (91.3 vs 103.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9315
vs
Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches		 302 x 222 x 15.9 mm
11.89 x 8.74 x 0.63 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~76.5%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Blue, Burgundy Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 38.7 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1252:1
sRGB color space 100% 98%
Adobe RGB profile - 77.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 78.7%
Response time - 44 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9315 +67%
500 nits
Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 10 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
XPS 13 9315 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 76.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

