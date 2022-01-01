Dell XPS 13 9315 vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
- Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (91.3 vs 106.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
- Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 59 against 51 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
|322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm
12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.4%
|~78.5%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Blue, Burgundy
|Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9315 +23%
1412
1150
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9315 +6%
6323
5945
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9315 +9%
1314
1206
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5436
Swift X (SFX14-41G) +63%
8841
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1319D
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
