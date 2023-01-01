Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (91.3 vs 114.1 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 76 against 51 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

23% sharper screen – 208 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~82.8% Side bezels 3.4 mm 5.2 mm Colors Blue, Burgundy Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 39.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 13.4 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 169 ppi 208 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1165:1 - sRGB color space 100% 98% Adobe RGB profile 71% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69% 83% Response time 31 ms - Max. brightness XPS 13 9315 +25% 500 nits Swift X (SFX14-71G) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 76 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 W 100 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 200 grams 355 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-71G) +311% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 81.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.2 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

