Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9315 or Swift X (SFX14-71G) – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9315 vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)

54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
VS
66 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Dell XPS 13 9315
Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9315 and Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (91.3 vs 114.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 76 against 51 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 23% sharper screen – 208 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9315
vs
Swift X (SFX14-71G)

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches		 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~82.8%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Blue, Burgundy Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 39.6 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1165:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 98%
Adobe RGB profile 71% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69% 83%
Response time 31 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9315 +25%
500 nits
Swift X (SFX14-71G)
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 100 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 200 grams 355 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9315
5465
Swift X (SFX14-71G) +159%
14164
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS
Swift X (SFX14-71G) +311%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 81.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.2 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9315 or Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
2. Dell XPS 13 9315 or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
3. Dell XPS 13 9315 or LG Gram 14 (2022)
4. Dell XPS 13 9315 or XPS 13 Plus 9320
5. Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) or Swift X (SFX14-51G)
6. Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) or Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
7. Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) or Swift 14 - SF14-71T
8. Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) or Swift 5 (SF514-56)
9. Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)
10. Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) and Dell XPS 13 9315 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский