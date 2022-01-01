Dell XPS 13 9315 vs Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
Review
Performance
System and application performance
75
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
23
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
NanoReview Score
57
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (91.3 vs 131.6 square inches)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- 19% sharper screen – 169 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
|355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm
14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.4%
|~87.4%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Blue, Burgundy
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1655
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8053
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1680
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9116
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1319D
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
