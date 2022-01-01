You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (91.3 vs 131.6 square inches)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

19% sharper screen – 169 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm

14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~87.4% Side bezels 3.4 mm 5.5 mm Colors Blue, Burgundy Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 13.4 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte - Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness XPS 13 9315 +25% 500 nits Swift X SFX16-52G 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 52 Wh Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS Swift X SFX16-52G +145% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

