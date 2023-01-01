You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) CPU - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (91.3 vs 102.9 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 62 against 51 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~78.4% Side bezels 3.4 mm 5.2 mm Colors Blue, Burgundy Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) Size 13.4 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 169 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 75% DCI-P3 color gamut - 75% Max. brightness XPS 13 9315 500 nits ROG Flow X13 GV301 n/a

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 62 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 45 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 35-45 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Flow X13 GV301 +127% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x1W Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.