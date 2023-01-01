Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9315 or ROG Flow X16 (2022) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (91.3 vs 133.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 90 against 51 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~86%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Blue, Burgundy Black, Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 3
Noise level - 55 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1118:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.9%
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9315
500 nits
ROG Flow X16 (2022)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 740 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9315
5436
ROG Flow X16 (2022) +129%
12449
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 125 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X16 (2022) +517%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 80.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.9 x 8.3 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
