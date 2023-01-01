You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) CPU - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (91.3 vs 133.8 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 90 against 51 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~86% Side bezels 3.4 mm 5.2 mm Colors Blue, Burgundy Black, Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 3 Noise level - 55 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) Size 13.4 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 169 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1118:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 85.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.9% Max. brightness XPS 13 9315 500 nits ROG Flow X16 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 740 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 125 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Flow X16 (2022) +517% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 4x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 80.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size - 12.9 x 8.3 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

