Dell XPS 13 9315 vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)

53 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
VS
67 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
Dell XPS 13 9315
Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9315 and Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 234-319% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 33% sharper screen – 225 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9315
vs
ROG Flow Z13 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches		 302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm
11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 622 cm2 (96.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~83.7%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Blue, Burgundy Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 13.4 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9315
500 nits
ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9315
5436
ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +200%
16297
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 96 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS
ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +425%
7.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

