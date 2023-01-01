Dell XPS 13 9315 vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 234-319% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- 33% sharper screen – 225 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
|302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm
11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches
|Area
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|622 cm2 (96.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.4%
|~83.7%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Blue, Burgundy
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1412
ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +22%
1723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6323
ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +92%
12110
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1314
ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +34%
1763
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5436
ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +200%
16297
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|7.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1319D
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
