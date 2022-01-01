You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650HX Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (91.3 vs 115 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

38% sharper screen – 234 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches 322.8 x 229.9 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 9.05 x 0.7 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 742 cm2 (115 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~82.1% Side bezels 3.4 mm 5.3 mm Colors Blue, Burgundy Black, Silver, Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 Size 13.4 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 169 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 9315 500 nits Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 45 W 150 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650HX Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 1.0 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 10 8 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) XPS 13 9315 1343 Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +21% 1626 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) XPS 13 9315 5524 Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +50% 8284

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +429% 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size - 12.9 x 7.4 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.