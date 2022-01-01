Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9315 or Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) – what's better?

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9315 and Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 780 grams less (around 1.72 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (91.3 vs 144.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 96 against 51 watt-hours
  • 67% sharper screen – 283 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9315
vs
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches		 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~79.5%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Blue, Burgundy Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 160°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 45.3 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 96.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.7%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 45 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 460 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35-50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +311%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 4.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

