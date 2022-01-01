Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9315 or Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9315 vs Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)

53 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
VS
64 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Dell XPS 13 9315
Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9315 and Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (91.3 vs 110 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • 44% sharper screen – 243 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9315
vs
Vivobook S 14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches		 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm
12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 710 cm2 (110.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~80%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Blue, Burgundy Black, Silver, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 13.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 45 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
