Dell XPS 13 9315 vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 67 against 51 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
|304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.4%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|4.9 mm
|Colors
|Blue, Burgundy
|Silver, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|7400:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|99.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.5%
|Response time
|-
|4 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|216 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1319D
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|65.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
