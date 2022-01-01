Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9315 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9315 vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

57 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
VS
52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Dell XPS 13 9315
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9315 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 67 against 51 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9315
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches		 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~78.9%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Blue, Burgundy Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 7400:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.5%
Response time - 4 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9315 +25%
500 nits
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 216 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance
XPS 13 9315 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 65.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

