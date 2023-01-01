Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9315 or Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9315 vs Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)

53 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
VS
58 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
Dell XPS 13 9315
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9315 and Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91.3 vs 107.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 75 against 51 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 44% sharper screen – 243 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9315
vs
Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches		 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~82.2%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Blue, Burgundy Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 13.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9315
500 nits
Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) +20%
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 45 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance
XPS 13 9315 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

