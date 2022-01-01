You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (91.3 vs 102.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 63 against 51 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

44% sharper screen – 243 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches 311.2 x 212.2 x 16.9 mm

12.25 x 8.35 x 0.67 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~86.1% Side bezels 3.4 mm 4.8 mm Colors Blue, Burgundy Gray, Purple Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 38 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 (60 Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90 Hz) 3840 x 2400 Size 13.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Max. brightness XPS 13 9315 +25% 500 nits ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 45 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter - 407 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 76.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.