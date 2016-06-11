Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9315 or Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9315 vs Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)

53 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
VS
72 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
Dell XPS 13 9315
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9315 and Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (91.3 vs 111.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)
  • Can run popular games at about 398-542% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 76 against 51 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
  • 38% sharper screen – 234 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9315
vs
Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404)

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches		 321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm
12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 719 cm2 (111.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~84.8%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Blue, Burgundy Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 13.4 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9315
500 nits
Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) +10%
550 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:45 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS
Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) +723%
11.6-16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
