You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 67 against 51 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

51% sharper screen – 255 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs) Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm

11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~82.1% Side bezels 3.4 mm 5.1 mm Colors Blue, Burgundy White, Blue, Green, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 41.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 Size 13.4 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 16800:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 97.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.8% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 9315 500 nits Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +10% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time - 2:05 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 222 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon 660M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1900 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +4% 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 76.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 12.9 x 7.4 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.