You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs) Thinner bezels and 38% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 38% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (91.3 vs 131 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (91.3 vs 131 square inches) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 80.5 against 51 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 80.5 against 51 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm

12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~64% Side bezels 3.4 mm 5.8 mm Colors Blue, Burgundy White Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 13.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 169 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1736:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.6% Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 9315 +25% 500 nits Alienware x14 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 80.5 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:10 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 45 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 486 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS Alienware x14 +335% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.2 - Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 79.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 10.8 x 5.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.