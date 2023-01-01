Dell XPS 13 9315 vs Alienware x14
Review
Performance
System and application performance
51
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
31
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
97
NanoReview Score
53
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 38% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (91.3 vs 131 square inches)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 80.5 against 51 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
|321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
|Area
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.4%
|~64%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Blue, Burgundy
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1736:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|87.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.6%
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:10 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|45 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|486 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1412
Alienware x14 +12%
1588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6323
Alienware x14 +56%
9833
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1314
Alienware x14 +23%
1619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5436
Alienware x14 +117%
11773
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.2
|-
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|10.8 x 5.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
