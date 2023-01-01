Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9315 or Alienware x14 – what's better?

Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9315 and Alienware x14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 38% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (91.3 vs 131 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 80.5 against 51 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9315
vs
Alienware x14

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches		 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~64%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Blue, Burgundy White
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 13.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1736:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.6%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9315 +25%
500 nits
Alienware x14
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 45 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 486 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9315
1412
Alienware x14 +12%
1588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9315
6323
Alienware x14 +56%
9833
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9315
1314
Alienware x14 +23%
1619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9315
5436
Alienware x14 +117%
11773
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS
Alienware x14 +335%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.2 -
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 79.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.8 x 5.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

