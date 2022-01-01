Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9315 or G15 5525 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9315 vs G15 5525

53 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
VS
57 out of 100
Dell G15 5525
Dell XPS 13 9315
Dell G15 5525
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9315 and G15 5525 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1350 grams less (around 2.98 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 28% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 39% more compact case (91.3 vs 150.7 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5525
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9315
vs
G15 5525

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs)
Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches		 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~69%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 6 mm
Colors Blue, Burgundy Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9315 +100%
500 nits
G15 5525
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 45 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9315
1343
G15 5525 +18%
1581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9315
5524
G15 5525 +57%
8689

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS
G15 5525 +355%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

