You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 51 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1350 grams less (around 2.98 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 28% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 39% more compact case (91.3 vs 150.7 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell G15 5525 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~69% Side bezels 3.4 mm 6 mm Colors Blue, Burgundy Gray, Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 9315 +100% 500 nits G15 5525 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 45 W 180 / 240 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Base frequency 1.0 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 10 6 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 660M Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) XPS 13 9315 1343 G15 5525 +18% 1581 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) XPS 13 9315 5524 G15 5525 +57% 8689

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS G15 5525 +355% 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.