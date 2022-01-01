Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9315 or Inspiron 14 7400 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9315 vs Inspiron 14 7400

55 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
Dell XPS 13 9315
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9315 and Inspiron 14 7400 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (91.3 vs 111.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • 23% sharper screen – 208 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9315
vs
Inspiron 14 7400

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches		 321.6 x 224.5 x 14.2-16.7 mm
12.66 x 8.84 x 0.56-0.66 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~84.4%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Blue, Burgundy Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 160°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 43.8 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space 100% 97.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.8%
Response time - 22 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9315 +67%
500 nits
Inspiron 14 7400
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9315 +37%
6323
Inspiron 14 7400
4617
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 7400 +33%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 70.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

