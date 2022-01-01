You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 Battery 51 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (91.3 vs 110.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~79.6% Side bezels 3.4 mm 6.3 mm Colors Blue, Burgundy Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 Size 13.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 657:1 sRGB color space 100% 56.2% Adobe RGB profile - 38.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 38.6% Response time - 24 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 9315 +100% 500 nits Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 276 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Base frequency 1.0 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 10 6 Threads 12 8 L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) XPS 13 9315 n/a Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) 1414 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) XPS 13 9315 n/a Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) 3744

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ALC3254-CG Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.