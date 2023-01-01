Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 9315 or Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 9315 vs Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)

54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
Dell XPS 13 9315
Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
Display
1920 x 1200
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9315 and Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (91.3 vs 139.2 square inches)
  • 19% sharper screen – 169 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 64 against 51 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9315
vs
Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches		 356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23-18.99 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64-0.75 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~82.7%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Blue, Burgundy Blue
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 135° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 39.6 dB 44.2 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
XPS 13 9315
13.4″ (16:10 ratio) = 80.7 in2
~42% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1165:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.2%
Adobe RGB profile 71% 69.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 69% 67.4%
Response time 31 ms 30 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9315 +67%
500 nits
Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 15.2 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 200 grams 295 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2200 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 4
GPU performance
XPS 13 9315 +161%
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
0.54 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81.8 dB 84 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.2 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

