Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (91.3 vs 139.2 square inches)

19% sharper screen – 169 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 64 against 51 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches 356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23-18.99 mm

14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64-0.75 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~82.7% Side bezels 3.4 mm 6.1 mm Colors Blue, Burgundy Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No Yes Opening angle 135° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 39.6 dB 44.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 Size 13.4 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 XPS 13 9315 13.4″ (16:10 ratio) = 80.7 in2 ~ 42% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1165:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.2% Adobe RGB profile 71% 69.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 69% 67.4% Response time 31 ms 30 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 9315 +67% 500 nits Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 64 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.55 V 15.2 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 200 grams 295 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2200 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 4 GPU performance XPS 13 9315 +161% 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 4x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.8 dB 84 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.2 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.