You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Battery 51 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7330 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches 306.5 x 199.95 x 16.96 mm

12.07 x 7.87 x 0.67 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 613 cm2 (95 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~79.6% Side bezels 3.4 mm 6.1 mm Colors Blue, Burgundy Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 13.4 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness XPS 13 9315 +25% 500 nits Latitude 7330 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 45 W 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 1.0 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 10 10 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) XPS 13 9315 n/a Latitude 7330 1384 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) XPS 13 9315 n/a Latitude 7330 3773

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 7330 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

