Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 9315 and Precision 3480 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (91.3 vs 105.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3480
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 9315
vs
Precision 3480

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches		 321.35 x 212 x 19.06-21.04 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75-0.83 inches
Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~79.3%
Side bezels 3.4 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Blue, Burgundy Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Liquid metal - No

Display

Size 13.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 9315 +25%
500 nits
Precision 3480
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 / 100 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9315
1412
Precision 3480 +18%
1662
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9315
6323
Precision 3480 +13%
7141
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 13 9315
1314
Precision 3480 +29%
1698
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 13 9315
5436
Precision 3480 +33%
7206
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS
Precision 3480
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
