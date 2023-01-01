You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 51 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.7-24.7 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.97 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~80.4% Side bezels 3.4 mm 6.2 mm Colors Blue, Burgundy Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Liquid metal - No Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 9315 +25% 500 nits Precision 3581 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 W 100 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 832 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1537 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS Precision 3581 +311% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.