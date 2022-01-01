You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315 Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (91.3 vs 101.2 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Precision 5470 Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 72 against 51 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) Dimensions 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm

11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm

12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches Area 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.4% ~87% Side bezels 3.4 mm 4.6 mm Colors Blue, Burgundy Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 50.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 13.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness XPS 13 9315 500 nits Precision 5470 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 72 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 45 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 415 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i7 1250U Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK Base frequency 1.0 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 10 12 Threads 12 16 L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) XPS 13 9315 1491 Precision 5470 +9% 1621 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) XPS 13 9315 6595 Precision 5470 +54% 10175 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) XPS 13 9315 1314 Precision 5470 +27% 1664 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) XPS 13 9315 5436 Precision 5470 +125% 12207

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance XPS 13 9315 1.41 TFLOPS Precision 5470 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D - Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 4x2W 2x4W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 80.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.8 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.