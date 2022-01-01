Dell XPS 13 9315 vs Precision 5470
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
57
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
33
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
NanoReview Score
55
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (91.3 vs 101.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5470
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 72 against 51 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
|310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm
12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
|653 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.4%
|~87%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Blue, Burgundy
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50.4 dB
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|415 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1491
Precision 5470 +9%
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6595
Precision 5470 +54%
10175
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1314
Precision 5470 +27%
1664
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5436
Precision 5470 +125%
12207
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1319D
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|4.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|80.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|10.8 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1