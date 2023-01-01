Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Aspire 5 Spin 14 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14

56 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
VS
52 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14
Display
1920 x 1200
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 55 against 50 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (91.1 vs 111.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 Plus 9320
vs
Aspire 5 Spin 14

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches		 318.2 x 225.6 x 17.99 mm
12.53 x 8.88 x 0.71 inches
Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 718 cm2 (111.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~79.2%
Side bezels 3.3 mm 8.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 135° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 45.5 dB 45.4 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 940:1 922:1
sRGB color space 99% 57.4%
Adobe RGB profile 71% 39.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 69% 38.5%
Response time 33 ms 24 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +100%
500 nits
Aspire 5 Spin 14
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time 2:40 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 60 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 254 grams 343 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 Spin 14
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6000 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 79 dB 81.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 13 Plus 9320:
    - The box includes a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

