Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Spin 5 (SP513-55N) – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (91.1 vs 109.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 19% sharper screen – 201 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 Plus 9320
vs
Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches		 300 x 235 x 14.9 mm
11.81 x 9.25 x 0.59 inches
Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 705 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~77%
Side bezels 3.3 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 2000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 60 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS
Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 5200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
2. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
4. Dell XPS 13 9310 or XPS 13 Plus 9320
5. Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) or XPS 13 Plus 9320
6. Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N) or Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский