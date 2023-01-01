Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (91.1 vs 98.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 230-314% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 75 against 55 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
|299 x 212 x 16.7-18.7 mm
11.77 x 8.35 x 0.66-0.74 inches
|Area
|588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|634 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.6%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|3.3 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|135°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|45.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|940:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|71%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69%
|-
|Response time
|33 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:40 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|60 W
|100 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|254 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.75 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1482
ROG Flow X13 (2023) +10%
1634
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7486
ROG Flow X13 (2023) +44%
10809
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1412
ROG Flow X13 (2023) +10%
1550
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8730
ROG Flow X13 (2023) +70%
14851
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|7.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1319D
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W, 2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|79 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|No
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
