You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (91.1 vs 98.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)
Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 230-314% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 75 against 55 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches 299 x 212 x 16.7-18.7 mm

11.77 x 8.35 x 0.66-0.74 inches Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~82.1% Side bezels 3.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 135° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 45.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 13.4 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 169 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 940:1 - sRGB color space 99% 100% Adobe RGB profile 71% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69% - Response time 33 ms 7 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 Plus 9320 500 nits ROG Flow X13 (2023) n/a

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 75 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Full charging time 2:40 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 60 W 100 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 254 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 96 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Flow X13 (2023) +418% 7.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 79 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.