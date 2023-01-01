You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1330 grams less (around 2.93 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1330 grams less (around 2.93 lbs) Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (91.1 vs 144.9 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 Can run popular games at about 909-1239% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 909-1239% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 90 against 55 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 90 against 55 watt-hours Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 500 nits

Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 500 nits User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm

13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~79.4% Side bezels 3.3 mm 4.7 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 45.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 13.4 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz PPI 169 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 940:1 - sRGB color space 99% - Adobe RGB profile 71% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69% 100% Response time 33 ms 3 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 Plus 9320 500 nits ROG Strix SCAR 16 +120% 1100 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Full charging time 2:40 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 60 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 254 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 80 GPU performance XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Strix SCAR 16 +1652% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D - Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 79 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 2 mm Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.