You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1270 grams less (around 2.8 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (91.1 vs 146.3 square inches)

19% sharper screen – 169 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 90 against 55 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm

13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~74.7% Side bezels 3.3 mm 0.4 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 13.4 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz PPI 169 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 2000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 35 ms 3 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 Plus 9320 500 nits ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 60 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter - 850 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) +879% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x16 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x2048 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D - Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 5.8 x 9.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.