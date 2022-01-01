You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (91.1 vs 110.5 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 135-185% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 76 against 55 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~75.8% Side bezels 3.3 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 13.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 169 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 2000:1 845:1 sRGB color space 100% 92.4% Adobe RGB profile - 67.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1% Response time 35 ms 31 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 Plus 9320 +56% 500 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 320 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 76 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 60 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 545 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +246% 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 77.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.