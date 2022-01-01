You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (91.1 vs 109.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 76 against 55 watt-hours

28% sharper screen – 216 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~80.2% Side bezels 3.3 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 13.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 169 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 2000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4% Response time 35 ms 3 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 Plus 9320 500 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 76 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 60 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64 GPU performance XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +709% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.