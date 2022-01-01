Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 Plus 9320 or ROG Zephyrus M16 – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
VS
66 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (91.1 vs 133.8 square inches)
  • 19% sharper screen – 169 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 265-362% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 90 against 55 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 Plus 9320
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~86%
Side bezels 3.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 56 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 60 W 140 / 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 550 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1598 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16 +482%
8.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D -
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W 2x2W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or XPS 13 Plus 9320
2. Surface Pro 8 or XPS 13 Plus 9320
3. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or XPS 13 Plus 9320
4. XPS 13 9310 or XPS 13 Plus 9320
5. Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") or XPS 13 Plus 9320
6. ROG Strix G15 G513 or ROG Zephyrus M16
7. Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) or ROG Zephyrus M16
8. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 or ROG Zephyrus M16
9. Blade 15 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus M16
10. ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 or ROG Zephyrus M16

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский