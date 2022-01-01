Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 13 Plus 9320 or TUF Dash F15 (2022) – what's better?

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)

Evaluation of Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (91.1 vs 137.8 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 76 against 55 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 13 Plus 9320
vs
TUF Dash F15 (2022)

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches		 354 x 251 x 19.6-20.8 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.77-0.82 inches
Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~75.5%
Side bezels 3.3 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver White, Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 60 W 100 / 180 / 200 W

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 15 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
XPS 13 Plus 9320
1.41 TFLOPS
TUF Dash F15 (2022) +375%
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

