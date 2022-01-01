You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12650H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (91.1 vs 137.8 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 76 against 55 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches 354 x 251 x 19.6-20.8 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.77-0.82 inches Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~75.5% Side bezels 3.3 mm 4.3 mm Colors Silver White, Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 13.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 169 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 2000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 62.5% Adobe RGB profile - 47.3% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness XPS 13 Plus 9320 500 nits TUF Dash F15 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 76 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 60 W 100 / 180 / 200 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12650H Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 12 8 Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) XPS 13 Plus 9320 1485 TUF Dash F15 (2022) +10% 1635 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) XPS 13 Plus 9320 6740 TUF Dash F15 (2022) +22% 8246

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS TUF Dash F15 (2022) +375% 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

