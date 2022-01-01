You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91.1 vs 106.6 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 63 against 55 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

44% sharper screen – 243 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm

12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches Area 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.6% ~82.6% Side bezels 3.3 mm 4.8 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 45.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 Size 13.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 169 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 940:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99% - Adobe RGB profile 71% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69% 100% Response time 33 ms 1 ms Max. brightness XPS 13 Plus 9320 500 nits Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition +10% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Full charging time 2:40 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 60 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 254 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No Yes Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC1319D - Speakers 2.2 - Power 2x2W, 2x2.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 79 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.2 x 6.4 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.